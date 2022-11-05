Odisha: 40 Students of World Skill Centre Meets CM Naveen Patnaik

As many as 40 students of World Skill Centre today met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before leaving for Singapore to sharpen their skills ITE Singapore. Out of the 40 students, 32 are boys and 8 are girls. 20 of them belong to farm community. The meeting took place at Naveen Nivas here in Odisha today.

According to reports, The Chief Minister wished the students, inspired them to explore their full potential and encouraged them to make all-out effort to become number one in the world.

They will experience a 2-week stint in ITE, fully engage in lessons and also get familiar with the socio-cultural aspects of youths living and studying there. The mission of the program is to bring global exposure to the brightest students of WSC in Singapore.

Secretary to CM Shri VK Pandian, and CEO of WSC were also present in the meeting.

The objective of the program is to create opportunities for WSC students to gain valuable global exposure and perspectives, including learning of new skills, to enrich and enhance their learning experiences in becoming skilled professionals that are ready for working and living at a global level.

In Singapore, 20 students will be exposed to advanced skills in the programming of Unmanned Aircraft Vehicles (UAV) and modification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), the other 20 students will acquire skills on programming of Autonomous Mobile Robots and Industrial Robots.

This inaugural exchange program is jointly organized by ITE Education Services (ITEES) along with the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) of the Government of Odisha and World Skill Centre.

It is to be noted that, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the WSC in March 2021.