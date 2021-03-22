Odisha: 4 Women Among 6 Arrested For Selling Minor Girl In Delhi

Nabarangpur: As many as six persons including four women were arrested for reportedly selling a minor girl. The incident has been reported from Umerkote area of Nabarangpur district in Odisha.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mangal Singh, Manita Kamar, Basanti Suna, Jamuna Nag, Nirmala Suna, and Sushila.

According to reports, Mangal Singh and Manita Kamar allegedly lured the girl’s parents with a job offer in Nabarangpur and took the girl along with them and kept her at Tatta Sahi in Nabarangpur town on August 8, 2020.

The minor girl worked for three months at the house of Nirmala Suna, Basanti Suna and Jamuna Nag during which she was not allowed to keep any contact with her family members.

Later, Nirmala and Sushila took her to Delhi and sold her to a stranger for Rs 1 lakh. It is also alleged that the stager forced her to marry him. However, the minor girl managed to return back to Odisha and narrated her ordeal to her parents.

Later, the girl’s father lodged a complaint with the local police, based on which cops arrested the accused persons for their involvement in the case.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.