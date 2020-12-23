Odisha: 4 Shops Gutted Down in Balasore

By WCE 1

Balasore: At least four shops were gutted following a massive fire that broke out at Kamarda market in Bhogarai area of Balasore district.

The incident took place at around 4 AM , No casualties reported.

Sources said, the fire emerged from one shop to other shops and worth lakhs of properties were engulfed. On being informed the fire personnel from Jaleswar and Bhograi reached the spot and with much difficulty doused the flames.

Though the reason behind the outbreak of fire was yet to be ascertained.

