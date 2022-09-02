Odisha IPS reshuffle

Odisha: 4 senior IPS Officers promoted to DGP rank

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has promoted four senior IPS officers to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP), informed the General Administration and Public Grievance Department in a notification today.

According to the notification, the four IPS officers of the 1989-batch who have been promoted to the grade of DG Police today are B Radhika, Pranabindu Acharya, Amrit Mohan Prasad, and Sidhartha Narvane.

While Radhika is currently posted as Additional DG, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Acharya is currently the Additional DGP & Director, Investigation, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC).

Likewise, Narvane is currently serving as the Additional DGP of the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) and Prasad is Additional DG, Eastern Command, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Among the four two officers- Prasad and Radhika are currently on Central deputation.

