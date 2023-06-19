Odisha: 4-member police team formed to nab singer Sourin Bhatt

Cuttack: A four-member team of Cuttack Commissionerate Police will go to Kolkata, The police team will leave the state tomorrow to nab Sourin Bhatt.

Women police officers and Special Squad members are included in the team. Saurin’s telephone is switched off since the day of the incident.

The police have been repeatedly trying to contact Sourin Bhatt but there has been no response. There have been sexual harassment allegations against singer Sourin Bhatt, a woman in Cuttack has stated that she has been harassed by the singer.

The woman has filed a case in the Mahila Police Station at Cuttack against the singer said reliable reports on Monday.

A female singer has filed a written complaint in this regard. The woman has accused the singer of false promises of marriage, cheating, torture and exploitation. According to her, vocalist Saurin Bhatt has already extorted Rs 10 lakh from her.

A woman has accused the singer of physically and mentally torturing her. However, there was no response from Saurin after the complaint.

A case has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) under sections 376, 493, 341, 294, 417 and 506. The statements of the complainant has also been recorded under section 161 of the CrPC.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.