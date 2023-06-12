Odisha: 6 labourers critical after coming in contact with live wire in Jaleswar

Balasore: In a shocking incident, six labourers were critically injured after coming in contact with live wire while working in Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident has come to the fore from Jaleswar of the district.

According to sources, the six labourers were working near the Baliapal bus stand in Jaleswar, when they suddenly came in contact with live wire. Due to electrocution, the four of them were critically injured.

Locals present on the spot, rescued them and immediately rushed them to the nearby hospital, said reliable reports. The condition of the victims of the electrocution is said to be critical.

On being informed, police and officials of electricity department also reached the spot and started to probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.