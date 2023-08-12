Odisha: 4 held for kidnapping woman in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a recent incident, the Nayagarh Police managed to catch four people trying to kidnap a woman. The incident took place near Rajpatna in Nayagarh district.

Reportedly, the woman was returning home on a cycle when a car suddenly came and blocked her way. The four people forcefully took the woman with them.

Upon getting information about the incident, the Nayagarh police immediately traced the car’s location Chandibasta village and rescued the woman. The four people were detained under charges of attempt to kidnap and are currently undergoing interrogation. Further details awaited