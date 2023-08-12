Odisha: 4 held for kidnapping woman in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: The woman was returning home on a cycle when a car with 4 people suddenly came and blocked her way.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
nayagarh woman kidnap

Nayagarh: In a recent incident, the Nayagarh Police managed to catch four people trying to kidnap a woman. The incident took place near Rajpatna in Nayagarh district.

Must Read

Accident in Nayagarh of Odisha, youth killed as truck runs…

Mother and son die due to snake bite in Rayagada of Odisha

Reportedly, the woman was returning home on a cycle when a car suddenly came and blocked her way. The four people forcefully took the woman with them.

Upon getting information about the incident, the Nayagarh police immediately traced the car’s location Chandibasta village and rescued the woman. The four people were detained under charges of attempt to kidnap and are currently undergoing interrogation. Further details awaited

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans