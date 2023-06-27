Odisha: 4 govt teachers convicted in Vigilance corruption case

Bhubaneswar: Special Judge, Vigilance of Balasore convicted four teachers in Vigilance corruption case on Tuesday. The convicts have been identified as Daitary Nayak, Assistant Teacher of Mahisapata Government UGME School in Balasore, Narahari Nayak, ex-Teacher of Jharanaghati Primary School (under suspension), Dhirendra Nayak, ex-Teacher (retired) of Pithahata Nodal Primary School and Debendra Kumar Mohapatra, the ex-Assistant Teacher of Tentulia UGME School, A/p-Asst. Teacher, Kalyani Govt. Primary School, Mitrapur of Balasore district.

They were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore TR No.259/2007 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) P.C Act/468/471/420 IPC for submission of fake educational certificates in connection with their appointment.

The court reportedly sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years and fine of Rs 10,000 each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of four years and fine of Rs 20,000 each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 months each for the offence U/s 471 IPC.

The Court further sentenced Daitary Nayak and Debendra Kumar Mohapatra to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine of Rs 20,000 each and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months each for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) P.C Act. All the sentences are to run concurrently. Today, all the above convicts have been forwarded to jail custody.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Dhirendra Nayak, and dismissal of Daitary Nayak, Narahari Nayak and Debendra Kumar Mohapatra from service following their conviction.

Gangulal Behera, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Balasore Division had investigated the case and S.K. Ray, Special Public Persecutor, Vigilance, Balasore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.