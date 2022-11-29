Odisha: 4 electrocuted after coming in contact with 11kv wires

Angul: In a tragic incident as many as four people have been electrocuted after coming in contact with 11kv live wires.

The incident has been reported from Matia Sahi police limits. As many as four people were seriously injured after being electrocuted by coming in contact with 11kv power lines.

According to reports, the Company was fixing the power lines, and four workers were seriously injured after coming in contact with the power lines.

The workers have been seriously injured and have been admitted to the Angul District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) and are undergoing treatment.

It is worth mentioning that the accident happened because no safety equipment was provided to the workers while doing the repair work.

Further details awaited in this case.