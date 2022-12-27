Odisha: 4 arrested for looting truck in Ganjam district

Chhatrapur: Four miscreants were arrested for stopping and looting a truck on the National Highway running near Chhatrapur in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The four have been identified as Debasish Patnaik, Sushant Kumar Dalei, T. Gopal from Chhatrapur, and Simanchal Panda from Brahmapur.

The truck was headed from Kolkata to Brahmapur. It was carrying pan masala. The four accused stopped the truck near Ujjaleshwari temple. they claimed to be GST officers and asked for money. They also assaulted the driver and stole 60 bags of pan masala.

They demanded Rs 5,00,000 from the owner and took Rs 1,40,000 on PhonePe.

Driver of the truck, M. Ramesh filed a complaint regarding this incident in Chhatrapur police station on December 25.

Rs 1,40,000, five phones, 60 bags of pan masala, and two cars have been seized from the arrested.