Karanjia,(Mayurbhanj): Almost 35 kilos of ganja has been seized from a private bus near Chadheibhol village on NH 4 at Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Based on reliable information, Karanjia Police intercepted the buses enroute to Kolkata from Keonjhar. During raid the police seized 7 packets of ganja from the private bus.

Later, the Karanjia police detained the conducter and helper of the bus.

The estimated cost of the ganja is worth lakhs of rupees.