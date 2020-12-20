Odisha: 338 More Covid Patients Recovered In Last 24 Hours; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: A total of 338 more Covid patients have recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.

According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 49 from Khurda, 36 from Sundergarh, 21 from Bhadrak and 21 from Cuttack.

Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:

49 from Khurda
36 from Sundargarh
21 from Bhadrak
21 from Cuttack
20 from Baleswar
18 from Anugul
18 from Mayurbhanj
17 from Bargarh
15 from Kalahandi
15 from Puri
14 from Jharsuguda
12 from Nuapada
10 from Sambalpur
9 from Jajapur
9 from Keonjhar
8 from Jagatsinghpur
6 from Bolangir
6 from Ganjam
5 from Kendrapara
3 from Deogarh
3 from Dhenkanal
3 from Rayagada
2 from Koraput
2 from Nabarangpur
2 from Nayagarh
1 from Sonepur
13 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 321647.

 

