Odisha: 338 More Covid Patients Recovered In Last 24 Hours; Check Details

Bhubaneswar: A total of 338 more Covid patients have recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.

According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 49 from Khurda, 36 from Sundergarh, 21 from Bhadrak and 21 from Cuttack.

Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today: