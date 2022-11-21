Odisha: 319 polling booths in Padampur by elections

Bargarh: There are a total of ten candidates in Padampur by elections. There are as many as 2 lakh 57 thousand voters in the constituency.

There are a total of 319 polling booths. EVMs and VVPATs are ready. The polling officer will go to the booth from December 3, 2022. Voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on December 5, 2022.

As many as 78 sensitive booths have been identified. Central forces and Odisha police will be deployed as required. According to details, 50 percent of booths will be webcast.

Three central observers have been engaged for the Padmapur by election. The above details have been shared by Sushil Kumar Lohani, State Chief Electoral Officer.

The counting of votes is scheduled to be held on December 8.

The Gazette Notification for the by poll had been issued on November 10 and the last date of receiving nominations was on November 17.

The scrutiny of nominations was held on November 18 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures was today that is November 21 for the Padmapur by election.