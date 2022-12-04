Odisha: 31 labourers including 6 minors rescued from Bolangir

Bolangir: As many as 31 bonded labourers including six minors have been rescued from Bolangir district of Odisha.

According to reports, the RPF (reserve Police Force) jawans have rescued these 31 bonded labourers including six minors.

The rescued labourers hail from Bijepur block of Bargarh say reports.

Reportedly, they were allegedly rescued while they were being prepared to be illegally trafficked to Visakhapatnam to work as bonded labourers.

The locals spotted the labourers and immediately informed the RPF jawans in the Bolangir station. The jawans immediately reached the spot and rescued the workers.

It is worth mentioning that, there were as many as six minors in the group of 31 bonded labourers said reports.