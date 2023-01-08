Odisha: 3 youths die in accident while returning home after cricket match

Bhawanipatna: In a tragic incident, three youths were reportedly died in a road accident near Panjikudi on NH-26 under Kesinga Police Station in Odisha’s Kalahandi district today

The road mishap took place when a speeding gas tanker hit the bike of the deceased while they were returning home after playing a local cricket match at Utkela.

The preliminary reports said that the deceased youths- Tutu Gauda, Akshay Gauda and Raghu Gauda- are the residents of Rangababali village, some irate locals staged a road blockade, which disrupted the movement of vehicles on the National Highway.

A team of cops from the Kesinga Police Station reached the spot and are carrying out an investigation into the matter. They seized the vehicle and launched a manhunt to trace the driver vehicle, who absconded following the accident.