Odisha: 3 Tourists swept into Puri Sea, 1 still missing

Puri: In a shocking incident, three tourists were swept deep into the sea as they were bathing near Puri beach on Odisha today.

The tourists have been identified as Rahesh Kumar Singh, Om Prakash Jadav and Shahis Anwar from Bhadrak and Angul district of the state, who were bathing near the lighthouse area when this unfortunate incident took place.

As per reports, three of them had come to visit and bathe in the sea when a sudden, rogue wave swept all three of them deep into the sea.

However the locals, lifeguard team were quick to act, they heard the screams and dived into the sea. They rescued Rahesh and Om Prakash in a critical condition while Shahid still stands missing.

The two critical tourists were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital and later were shifted to Puri District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for further treatment.

The search operation for Shahid is still underway.

