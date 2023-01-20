Odisha: 3 policemen suspended for dereliction of duty

Boudh: Three policemen have been suspended in Boudh district of Odisha for dereliction of duty by the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Friday.

The three policemen were placed under suspension for allegedly being involved in an unholy nexus with ganja smugglers.

The three policemen were accused of letting ganja smugglers go scot-free and storing the contraband at their quarters.

The suspended officers have been identified as Baghiapada outpost officer Sanatan Pradhan and two constables namely Sanjeev Pradhan and Keshab Pradhan.

The policemen had intercepted a youth and seized ganja and a bike from him. Later, the outpost in-charge allegedly released the accused after allegedly cracking a deal with him. Pradhan reportedly hid the bike and seized ganja in his quarters.

A complaint was lodged in this regard on the basis of the investigation, the SP suspended the trio.