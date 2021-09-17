Odisha: 3 people swept away while collecting wood from the flood waters in Keonjhar

Anandapur: Atleast three people were swept away while collecting wood from the flood waters in Anandapur barrage of Baitarani river in Keonjhar district today afternoon, one of them was rescued by fire personnel.

Sources say, Jagabandhu Nayak, a resident of Kumunia village along with his two friends had gone to Baitarani river to collect wood from the flood waters, when they lost of control and were washed away.

On being informed, the Anandapur fire personnel reached the spot, rescued Jagabandhu Nayak. He was immediately admitted to Anandapur Sub-division hospital for medical treatment.

While we have recovered Jagabandhu and two others are still missing. We are probing into the matter and soon we will start our search operation, informed fire department officials.