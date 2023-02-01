Odisha: 3 of family critically injured in Bolangir

Bolangir: In a tragic incident, as many as three members of the family have been injured in an attack in Bolangir district of Odisha on Wednesday.

As many as three persons have been critically injured including two women and a child after being attacked by miscreants, early this morning.

According to reports, the attack took place over suspected business rivalry at Shantipada under Bolangir Town police limits.

The injured trio have been shifted to Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports. Further details waited in this matter.