Odisha: 3 minors drown while bathing in village pond

three minors have drowned while bathing in the village pond in Kendrapara district of Odisha, see details here.

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, three minors have drowned while bathing in the village pond in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The incident took place in Bagapatia village under Rajnagar police limits of Kendrapara.

The deceased minors are the sons of Sushant Rout, Sandeep Sahoo and Bishen Parida. All of them were 10 years old.

The family members searched for them after they did not return home. After spotting their sandals on the shore of the pond, locals started searching and recovered their bodies from the pond.

They were rushed to Rajnagar Community health centre (CHC) where doctors declared them brought dead.

A pall of gloom descended in the village after the tragic death of three kids.

