Balasore: Three persons were killed and two others sustained critical injuries after the car in which they were traveling falls off a bridge near Birla Tyre on NH-16 in Balasore late last night.

Sources said the mishap occurred as the car carrying five passengers enroute to Bhubaneswar from Baripada fell off the bridge killing three people on the spot.

On being informed about the accident, the police reached the spot and recovered the bodies and injured ones to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Balasore.