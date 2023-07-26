Odisha: 3 excise personnel dismissed from service

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Excise Commissioner, Narasingha Bhol, has dismissed Auropalak Das, ASI of Excise, Trilochan Raicheti, Excise Constable and R. Venkatesh Kumar, Excise Constable from service.

The Excise Commissioner dismissed the trio from service for their involvement in illegal escorting of the Ganja loaded truck and facilitating transportation of Ganja and arrested vide Pottangi P.S. Case No. 129. Dated 18.09.2022 under Section 20 (b) (ii) C/ 29 of NDPS Act, 1985.

They being member of uniform service, instead of performing duty to contribute towards curbing illegal Narcotics business, they were involved in illegally escorting the Ganja loaded truck and facilitating transportation of Ganja. They are still under judicial custody since 19.09.2022 and preliminary charge sheet has been filed against them in the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Koraput.

The Excise Commissioner being the cadre controlling authority relating to appointment, posting, transfer, promotion including overall cadre management in accordance with Rule 3 of Resolution No. 3954.

On June 8, the government of Odisha in Excise Department and therefore, the Excise Commissioner of Odisha is empowered to dismissed the Assistant Sub-Inspector of Excise and Excise Constables in accordance with Rule 14 (2) of the Odisha Civil Services (CCA) Rules, 1962 and it is reasonably not practicable to hold inquiry against them, they were dismissed from service in public interest in accordance with Rule 311 (2) (b) of Constitution of India.

The process of dismissing/ removing corrupt/ inefficient and undesirable members of the Excise Department will continue in order to improve the efficiency of the Excise Department. Stringent action will continue to be taken against Government servants of the Department, who indulge in activities pre-judicial to public interest.