Odisha: 3 died, 1 critical as car hits tree in Nabarangpur dist

Nabarangpur: Three people died and one critical after the car they were travelling in hit a tree in Umerkote area of Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

The deceased were identified as Suresh Mandal of Chhatabeda village of Raighar, Gaurang Ray of Sonpur village of Raighar while another one was identified as Satya Ranjan Bepari of Rajya village under Umerkot police station. The injured woman was identified as Tarulata Bepari.

According to sources, the four were on their way to home on Thursday late night when they lost the control of their car. Following which, the car hit a tree on the road side. Suresh, Gaurand and Satya Ranjan died on the spot while Tarulata was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for postmortem. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

