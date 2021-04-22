Karanjia: In a sad incident at least two cows and a calf were killed by lightning strike on Thursday in Odisha. The incident took place in Baghadapha village under Bhaliadala gram panchayat in Thakurmunda block of Mayurbhanj district.

As per reports, the three animals were killed by lightning at about 8. 30 am when they had gone to graze. Budhuram Munda of Baghadapha village is the owner of the cattle.

As it started to rain the cattle had taken shelter under a tree near the house when lightning stroke them. Accordingly, the three were killed on the spot.

After getting information the Veterinary doctor from Thakurmunda reached the spot and conducted the autopsy of the cattle.

