Odisha: 3 Brown sugar peddlers in STF custody

The STF has arrested three brown sugar peddlers from Ansupa lake area of Banki in Cuttack district of Odisha on Sunday.

By Sudeshna Panda
Representational Image

Banki: As many as three brown sugar peddlers have been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday from Cuttack district of Odisha.

The arrest has taken place from near Ansupa lake area of Banki in Cuttack. The three brown sugar peddlers are now in STF custody.

The STF has seized as much as 1 kgs 335 gms brown sugar from the three accused. A Hyundai Santro car has been seized from their custody.

The STF got a tip off in this matter and conducted a raid with the help of the Cuttack Police near Ansupa Lake.

The accused have been identified as Jumesh Kumar Sahu and Hemant Kumar Pradhan of Angul and Athgarh district in Odisha.

