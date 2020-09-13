Odisha: 2nd ferryboat service from Jahnikuda to Satpada in Chilika to begin from this date

Chilika: The second ferryboat service from Jahnikuda to Satapada in Chilika lake in Odisha will begin from September 16, 2020. The trial run of the floating bridge was conducted on Sunday.

It is to be noted that this is the second ferryboat service in Chilika. This is in addition to the one already running.

The said service will help the people of Krushnaprasad block in commuting to Puri.

The vessel carries passengers, buses, cars and two wheelers.