Odisha: 29 striking Advocates of Sambalpur Dist Bar Assn suspended

Sambalpur: In view of the acts of vandalism indulged into by striking lawyers of Sambalpur District Bar Association, the Bar Council of India has suspended as many as 29 striking Advocates for a period of 18 months, Bar Council of India said in a press release on Monday.

As per the release, in view of the acts of vandalism indulged into by the said lawyers where they were seen to be indulged in shouting slogans, burning effigies of Judges and Officer Bearers of the Bar Council of India and State Bar Council, entering in the Court Room and damaging the computer sets and other properties inside and outside the Court Rooms and further manhandling the police officers and personnel fighting and abusing them, which conduct is grossly against professional conduct and etiquettes, BCI has suspended 29 striking Advocates for a period of 18 months with immediate effect.