Odisha: 26 Students from 2 schools test positive for COVID-19

Bhubaneswar: At least 26 students from two schools in the State have found positive for Covid-19, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

While 14 children have found positive for the deadly virus of Kanapura Panchayatiraj High School in Kamakhyanagar of Dhenkanal district and 12 have been identified from a private school in Bargarh.

Following the cases, necessary steps are being taken as per prevailing situation, said the Minister.

“We are in touch with the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM & PHOs) of these two districts and will take necessary steps after an inquiry,” he added.

School will be re-opened on Ganesh Puja and will adhere to strict Covid guidelines.

