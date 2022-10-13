Odisha: 10 children among 21 bonded labourers rescued in Kantabanji

Kantabanji: As many as 21 bonded workers were rescued by Kantbanji police late night yesterday near the Kantabanji railway station of Balangir district. As per reports, there are 10 children among the rescued labourers. 

The rescue workers were identified as the residents of the Phulkani village under Belapada police station, Khutulumunda under Kantabanji police station and Kumbhari of Muribahal police station. It appears that more than 10 children were with the rescued workers. 

Police rescued the workers near the JMJ school while they were going to the Kantbanji railway station. The rescued labourers have currently been detained in the Kantbanji police station. The police is verifying their documents and if they have the correct documents to go out of the state, then they will be allowed to go. Otherwise, they will have to go back to their home.  

