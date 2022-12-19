Odisha: 20 tortoises recovered during raid in Gajapati

Locals spotted a man on a bike who looked suspicious in Gajapati. They intercepted him and found that he had as many as 20 tortoises in his possession.

Representational Image

Gajapati: As many as 20 tortoises were rescued during a raid by the forest department in Gajapati district of Odisha on Monday.

Reports suggest that, the locals spotted a man on a bike who looked suspicious. They intercepted him and found that he had as many as 20 tortoises in his possession.

They immediately informed the Forest Department. The Paralakhemundi Department officials reached the spot and recovered the tortoises.

However the man in possession of the tortoises managed to flee the place.

Further details awaited in this matter.

