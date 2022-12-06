Odisha: 2 women Maoists shot dead in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: As many as two women Maoists shot dead in Kandhamal bordering Boudh district of Odisha on Tuesday said reports.

According to reports, the two women maoists have been shot dead in the exchange of fire between the Maoists and the armed forces.

A joint force of the Special Operation Group (SOG) Indian elite paramilitary unit operating under the Odisha Police (OP) and the District Voluntary Force (DVF) a special constabulary unit of the Odisha Police have killed the Maoists in a cross-fire.

It is noteworthy that, two female dead bodies in uniform, one Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifle, three country made weapons and 11 rounds have been recovered by the joint police force who effected the combing operation.

Further details awaited in this matter.