Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha: 2 vans carrying cattle set on fire by irate locals in Balasore

Two pickup vans carrying over 90 cattle animals were set on fire by agitated locals in Balasore district of Odisha.

By Akankshya Mishra 0
pickup vans set on fire balasore

Jaleswar: In a recent incident, two pickup vans were set on fire by irate locals. The incident took place at around 3 AM last night after two pickup vans were carrying over 90 cattle illegally from Odisha to West Bengal.

The incident took place near Tarini Chowk on the Karmadha-Baliapala road. Tension erupted after the local people stopped the vans mid-way.

The drivers of the van reportedly fled the scene. Following this, the locals removed the cattle from the vans and set the vehicles on fire. Karmadha police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

 

 

