Odisha: +2 Science, Commerce results to be out on this date: Check details

Bhubaneswar: The result of the 2021 Annual Higher Secondary examination for Science and Commerce streams will be published on evening of July 31, 2021, informed the I & PR Department of Odisha on Wednesday.

The result for the Arts stream of +2 and Vocational courses of this examination will be published later. As it is taking time to verify the documents, steps are being taken to come up with the result soon. Hence, result of the Arts and Vocational steam will be published later.

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is taking all possible measures to publish the result of Arts and Vocational at the earliest, the I & PR letter said.