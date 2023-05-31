Odisha +2 results published, check results here

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) of Odisha has announced the Plus Two Science and Commerce results on May 31 at 11 am. This was informed by the Examination Controller.

As many as 84.93% students have passed this year in science stream whereas it is 81.12% students have passed in commerce stream. The results shall be available on the SAMS portal also.

According to the CHSE the formalities have been completed. The results of the Science and Commerce streams has been published. All the formalities have been completed.

Here is the direct link to check the results: chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in

Science 93,734 total appeared 78,938 passed (39,573-1st division, 24,257- 2nd division, 18542- 3rd division)

Naygarh has the highest pass percent at 96.41% in Science stream. Gajapati district has the lowest pass percentage of 61.55% in Science stream.

The lowest percent of pass in commerce stream is 55 percent in Boudh.

In commerce stream 24,082 had appeared, 19,536 have passed (1st class- 7410, 2nd class- 4543, 3rd- 7496)

On the other hand, the exact date of the publication of the results of Arts and Vocational courses is yet to be known. It is expected that the results might be announced by June 8

The CHSE conducted the Plus-2 exams from March 1 to April 5. The evaluation of the answer sheets was done in two phases. While the first phase of evaluation was done from April 10 to 22, the second phase was held between April 23 and May 7.