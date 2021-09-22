Odisha: 2 New Logos Of Bhitarkanika And Gahiramatha Unveiled, Steps Underway To Boost Tourism

Bhitarkanika: The Bhitarkanika National Park and the Marine Sanctuary Gahiramatha are being spruced to boost tourism.

For this purpose, two special logos have been created by the Rajnagar Forest Department.

The Bhitarkanika logo features Bhitarkanika’s woolly crocodiles, birds, deer, snakes, and dolphins.

The Gahirmatha logo also contains rare Olive Ridley 4, Dolphin 4, Water Godi, Jellyfish, Hukitola.

“This will make the tourists and locals more aware of the Bhitarkanika and Gahirmatha,”said a Rajnagar forest official.

It is noteworthy that, the Bhitarkanika National Park in the Kendrapara district had reopened for tourists on August 8 after more than three months.

The park was closed on May 1 till July 31 during the mating and nesting seasons of saltwater crocodiles. Due to prevailing COVID-19, the Forest department extended the closure period to August 8.