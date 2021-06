Odisha: 2 minor boys die after falling into well in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, two minor boys died after falling into a well at Gobardhan Badmal village under Jujumura police limits in Sambalpur district.

Report says, the two minor brothers had gone with their uncle to pluck lady fingers from the fields, when they reportedly fell into the well accidentally.

The two minors were immediately rescued and admitted to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

A pall of gloom descended on the village after the incident.