Odisha: 2 Excise officers attacked by liquor mafia

By Sudeshna Panda
Representational Image

Jaleswar: In a one of its kind incident, there are reports that the liquor mafia have attacked and injured two excise officers on Wednesday.

According to reliable reports, the incident has taken place in Balim, a village in Bhograi Tehsil in Balasore district in the Odisha-West Bengal Border area.

The liquor mafia has ransacked the vehicles of the Excise department of Odisha and West Bengal  officials.

It is noteworthy that the Excise departments of Odisha and West Bengal were conducting a joint raid in Balim area when the attack took place.

It is worth mentioning that, as many as two excise officers have been attacked and injured in the incident.

Further details awaited in this matter.

