Odisha +2 Examinations 2024 to commence from February 14, 2024

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha +2 examinations will commence from February 14, 2024 to continue till March 13, 2024, the Council of Higher Secondary Education notified in the Academic Calendar for the Session 2023-24 on Wednesday.

As per the calendar the practical examinations of the A.H. S.Examination-2024 will be from the 1st week of January 2024.

Further, the form fill-up of the Regular students (Online) will commence from Dt. 10. 11.2023 to continue till 25.11.2023.

The Admit cards for the Annual Higher Secondary Examinations 2024 will be issued from 25.12.2023.

The result of the A.H.S.Exam.-2024 will be published in the last week of April or first week of May, 2024.