Bhubaneswar: The Annual +2 (plus two) examination is going to start from March 3, 2020. This year about 3, 50,800 students from 1628 colleges of the state will appear in 1143 examination centres.

The +2 examinations exam will continue till 28th March. Three tier security arrangements have been made for swift conduct of the exam. Besides, observers will be appointed by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

To check leak of question paper and to avoid other related issues, 202 hubs have been created for question paper distribution. All these hubs will be under CCTV surveillance.

Again, only the superintendent of an examination centre is allowed to carry a mobile phone. That apart, nobody else will be allowed to carry mobile phone to the centres.

At 9. 30 am on the examination day, question papers will be provided to the exam centres. At 10 am the students will be given with the question papers.

To curb malpractice the examinees will have to go through two levels. First, a ‘Body fixing’ (search of chit papers physically) will go on followed by the admit card checking. Also, no examinee will be allowed to take question papers out of the exam hall in the middle of the exam.