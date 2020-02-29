Odisha plus two exam 2020 to start from March 3
File photo

Odisha +2 exam 2020 to begin from March 3

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 13

Bhubaneswar: The Annual +2 (plus two) examination is going to start from March 3, 2020. This year about 3, 50,800 students from 1628 colleges of the state will appear in 1143 examination centres.

The +2 examinations exam will continue till 28th March. Three tier security arrangements have been made for swift conduct of the exam. Besides, observers will be appointed by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

To check leak of question paper and to avoid other related issues, 202 hubs have been created for question paper distribution. All these hubs will be under CCTV surveillance.

Related News

Dutee Chand wins 100m Gold in Khelo India University Games

Goat thief nabbed by villagers in Cuttack, given electric…

Jan Sadharan Express Special Train to run between…

Victim’s parents appear before Chhattisgarh police in…

Again, only the superintendent of an examination centre is allowed to carry a mobile phone. That apart, nobody else will be allowed to carry mobile phone to the centres.

At 9. 30 am on the examination day, question papers will be provided to the exam centres. At 10 am the students will be given with the question papers.

To curb malpractice the examinees will have to go through two levels. First, a ‘Body fixing’ (search of chit papers physically) will go on followed by the admit card checking. Also, no examinee will be allowed to take question papers out of the exam hall in the middle of the exam.

You might also like
State

Dutee Chand wins 100m Gold in Khelo India University Games

State

Goat thief nabbed by villagers in Cuttack, given electric shock

State

Jan Sadharan Express Special Train to run between Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

State

Victim’s parents appear before Chhattisgarh police in Anup Sai double murder…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.