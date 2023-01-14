Odisha: 2 dead, 5 injured in road accident on NH 16

Jajpur: In a terrible accident, at least two people were killed and five were injured while going to visit the Tarini temple in Ghatagaaon, Odisha. The accident occurred at national highway 16 passing through Jajpur district, near Gopalpur intersection which comes under Kuakhia police station.

According to reports, the car rammed into the back of a truck. Two people died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Biswajit Maity, aged 27, and Pravat Panda, aged 30. Both were residents of Ersama. The incident occurred today early in the morning.

As per the reports that have been received, seven youth from Ersama area left for Ghatagaaon Tarini temple at night. While they were on the road, they rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Dharmashala police reached the spot and secured the bodies and sent the injured passengers along with the bodies to Dharmashala hospital.

The five people who had been injured were later transferred to Cuttack Hospital.

Kuakhia police has started the preliminary investigation after reaching the spot. It is being suspected that the accident happened due to dense fog which had reduced visibility on the road.