Odisha: 2 dead, 15 injured in series road accident in Puri

Puri: In a shocking incident, yet another series accident has taken place in Puri on Sunday, said reliable reports and two people have died.

The tires of a bike and car burst on the road said reports. The bike, car and auto banged against each other, killing two on the spot.

The accident has been reported from Puri -Konark Marine drive road near a private engineering college. It is worth mentioning here that, 15 people have been injured.

The injured have been admitted in the urban primary healthcare center (UPHC). The car and bike were going towards Konark whereas the autorickshaw was going to Puri when there was a head on collision.

As many as two people have died on the spot. Further details in this case is awaited. the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.