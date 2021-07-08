Odisha: 2 Cyber fraudsters nabbed in Cuttack over loot of Rs 39 lakh in the name of installing mobile tower

Cuttack: In a big achievement, a cyber-fraud gang was busted while 2 gang members were arrested by Commissionerate Police in Cuttack of Odisha on Thursday. They had looted Rs 39 lakhs in the name of setting up mobile tower.

As per reports, the said gang was looting lakhs of rupees through phone calls, mails or messages.

One Dillip Sahu, an original resident of Balasore district, who lives in Jagatpur of Cuttack, fell victim. The gang had looted from him Rs 39 lakh.

As per reports, the accused had assured Sahu to provide Rs. 20,000 per month towards rent for installing a mobile tower, along with job for one of the family, and Rs 20 lakh in advance for the land. All these deals had been fixed in Kolkata.

As per reports, the mastermind named Abhay Tiwari had planned all these from jail. And this cyber fraud racket was being illegally operated by his brother-in-laws Animesh and Ankit. The racket was operating in Kolkata with 8 luxurious offices and 250 staff.

Commissiner of Police Soumendra Priyadarshi has said that the accused persons were also operating in other States. More that Rs 25 lakh, a Fortuner car, 15 passbooks, SIM card, many cheque books, 2 laptops and 4 phones have been seized from their possessions. While Commissionerate Police has arrested two accused persons in this connection, it will take the mastermind on remand for further probe.

Also read: ECMO treatment at SCB Medical, Cuttack by August 15: Odisha CM to inaugurate