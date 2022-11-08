Odisha: 2 bodies found hanging from tree in Jaypore

Jaypore: In a shocking incident, the bodies of a man and woman was found hanging from a tree in Jaypore district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The incident has been reported from near National Highway No. 26 in Borigumma.

The deceased woman has been identified as Demoti Bhatra of Bada Majhiya village and the deceased man has been identified as Ramdhar Bhatra of Litty Majhiya village.

Both bodies were sent for post-mortem after investigation by the police and forensic team at the spot.

Both the deceased woman and man have two children each.

SDPO Madhusikta Mishra said that the reason of the hanging will be clear after proper investigation into the matter.