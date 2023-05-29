Odisha +2 Admission 2023 application begins today at samsodisha.gov.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has started the application process for Class 11/ +2 Admissions for the year 2023 today i.e May 29. The candidates can submit their applications through the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in after the registration link is activated.

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) will conduct the registration process for candidates seeking admission into Class-XI of Arts, Science, Commerce, Upashastri and Vocational streams in all Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) of the State affiliated to CHSE (O) along with Vocational courses in 93 Higher Secondary Schools.

The online application process for the admission to Odisha +2 will be open from May 29 to June 20. The 11th class’ new academic session will commence on July 29, 2023. The students who have passed in the High School Certificate (HSC) Examination from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha or its equivalent Boards are eligible.

You can check more details on the SAMS Odisha Class 11 Admission Notification

How to apply for SAMS Odisha +2 Admission 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to register for +2 admission.

Step 3: Fill in the application form as per the instructions.

Step 4: pay the fee of Rs 200 and submit the application. The SC & ST category students need to pay Rs. 100 fee.

Step-5: Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.