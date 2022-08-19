Odisha +2 admission 2022: First phase admission process starts from today

Bhubaneswar: The first round admission process for Plus two in all Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) of the State affiliated with CHSE, Odisha. The enrollment of the students will begin from today at 9.00 am and will continue till 5.00 pm. The admission process will continue from 19th August to 25th August.

The first phase cut-off mark percentage for admissions into the Arts, Science and Commerce streams of Plus Two in the schools and colleges of Odisha was declared yesterday.

This year 4, 80,704 students had applied for admission into Plus Two courses. Out of them 4, 04, 400 have been nominated to take admission in the first phase. As many as 2, 49,713 students have been issued with intimation letter to be admitted into Plus Two Arts while in Science stream the number is 1, 17,653. In Commerce stream 45,332 have been issued intimation letter. In Sanskrit streams 13,268 students have got intimation while for vocational streams 10,232 students have got intimation.