Bhubaneswar: The Additional DG of Police (Law & Order) YK Jethwa visited Pipili, Delang of Odisha on Wednesday and reviewed election arrangements along with DIG, CR and Puri SP. 18 platoons OSAP are deployed in the Constituency while 3 COY CAPF are arriving soon.

The ADG stressed on strict enforcement of model code of conduct and adherence to the ECI guidelines and COVID Protocols for Police arrangements and security arrangements, including visits of VIPs and VVIPs. He further emphasized on intensifying prophylactic measures including bounding down of persons under sections 110/ 107 of Cr. P.C, seizure of illegal arms, seizure of illicit liquor and execution of NBWs.

The ADG also directed stronger Naka deployment and round the clock vigil with intensified drive against antisocial and criminal elements through joint Excise raids, warrant execution, raids to unearth illegal weapons.

He directed Puri SP to make full proof arrangements to handle Law and Order situation and ensure peaceful canvassing and free and fair elections.