Odisha: 15-year-old minor girl found 8-month pregnant in Kendrapara

 Kendrapara: A minor Dalit girl was found eight month pregnant at Telengabasant village under Pattamundai police limits of Kendrapara district on Thursday.

As per a police complaint lodged by the father of the victim girl, 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by one Kalia Nayak of the same village while returning back from school. Following which she became pregnant. Earlier, he use to pass comments and harass the girl.

The victim parents are working as labourers to earn their livelihood.

The kin of the girl have alleged that she was impregnated by Kalia.  Police have started investigation into the incident after registering a case on the basis of the complaint.

