Odisha: 15% Reservation In Medical And Engineering Colleges For Govt School Students
Bhubaneswar: A resolution brought about by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to reserve 15 percent seats in engineering and medical colleges for Government school students was passed in the Odisha Assembly today.
The Committee was formed to recommend reservation of seats for the students of Government High Schools in the Engineering and Medical Courses of the State.
The Committee was headed by Justice A.K. Mishra, Chairperson, Retired Judge of Odisha High Court. Other members of the said committee are as follows: Ashok Kumar Das, C.B.K. Mohanty, B.S. Poonia, G. Reghu, A.K. Nayak.