Odisha: 15 lakh looted in Dhenkanal by bike-borne miscreants

Kamakhyanagar: In a shocking incident, a loot has taken place in Dhenkanal district of Odisha late in the afternoon on Monday.

As much as Rs 15 lakh has been looted from manager of a company in front of Odisha Gramya Bank branch.

According to reports, as many as three motorcycle-borne miscreants looted the manager off Rs 15 lakh in broad daylight.

The incident has been reported from Lodhani under Parjang police limits in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district.

The police have launched a man hunt in this matter.