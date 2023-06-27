Odisha: 15 injured as passenger bus overturns in Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A passenger bus overturned after losing control in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, more than 15 people were injured in the incident. A private passenger bus named ‘Gitanjali’ coming from Chandneswar to Baripada veered of the road.

According to reports, the driver wanted to save a bike rider and overturned on the side of the road and hit a tree, injuring more than 15 passengers.

The accident took place near Rangamatia under Baripada sadar police station on Baripada-Amarda road.

All the injured have been sent to the Mayurbhanj district headquarter hospital (DHH). Baripada Sadar police station and firefighters have reached the spot and are continuing the rescue operation.

It is worth mentioning that, a local mini bus collided head-on with an OSRTC bus in Berhampur claiming lives of nearly 12 people in Monday. The incident has come to the fore from Digaahandi area of Odisha’s Ganjam district.